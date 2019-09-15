Enter the JBay Colour Run

The JBay Makiti will host a colour run in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday, September 21, in association with the JBay Striders Athletic Club and Kouga Municipality.

The 3 km event will start and finish at Main Beach.

“This will be a fun-filled event for the whole family. Dogs on leashes and prams are welcome,” said Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

Hendriks said the first 200 online entries would receive free admission for Saturday to the JBay Makiti, taking place at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park from September 20 to 22.

The free admission will be issued to participants at the end of the Colour Run.

Registration will take place from 07:00 at the starting line.

The event will start at 08:00 and finish at 09:00.

Hendricks reminded participants to wear white T-shirts and sunglasses or goggles for eye protection.

The entry fee is R50 per person.

Enter online at www.quicket.co.za or contact Dewald van Staden at 071 295 3044.

