An emergency shutdown has been scheduled for Paradise Beach, Aston Bay, the Marina Martinique, Ocean View, Tokyo Sexwale and Pellsrus for today (Thursday, 5 Sept).

The shutdown will last from about 9 am to 4 pm.

Residents are enjoined to treat all appliances as being live during the shutdown.

Photo: Clive Wright

