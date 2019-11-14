Elderly man murdered in Jeffreys Bay

The Jeffreys Bay community is in a state of shock after an elderly man was murdered in his home in Wavecrest on Tuesday evening.

A security company had gone to investigate after family members could not get hold of him.

The security officer discovered the man, who owned a garden service in Jeffreys Bay, tied to a chair in the bedroom. He was already deceased.

His name is being witheld until the next-of-kin identify the body.

At this stage, a motive and the cause of death are unknown.

At the scene, a safe was found open but it is not clear if anything was stolen.

Police have opened a case of murder and are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Crime Stop 08600 10111.

