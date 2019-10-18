Elderly Jeffreys Bay couple attacked in farm house

Jeffreys Bay – Police are investigating a case of house robbery after five armed men stormed into a farm house and attacked an elderly couple in Smithtown area outside Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday night (16 October 2019).

At around 21:00, five men, at least one of them armed with a firearm and others with unknown weapons, entered a farm house through a sliding door in Smithtown area outside Jeffreys Bay.

A suspect with a firearm held an elderly couple at gunpoint and the victims were also tied with cables.

It is said that the suspects opened a safe, where they stole an Astra 38 special revolver with 80 live rounds of ammunition, a 9mm Star pistol, 30 live rounds of ammunition for a shotgun and 15 live rounds of ammunition for a 303 rifle.

The suspects also made off with three television sets and four cellphones. More than an hour later, the victims aged 71 and 66 managed to free themselves and summoned neighbours for assistance.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Monwabisi Peter at 042 200 6626.

The information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop 08600 10111.