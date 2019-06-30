Edge Fitness is moving to Fountains Mall

Edge Fitness will be moving from their beachfront premises to the Fountains Mall.

They will be situated at the ex FNB premises which is a massive 1300 SQM and not only will the gym be nice and spacious, it will look modern, neat and brand new with Edge Fitness’s world class Techno gym equipment.

“Being located at Fountains Mall with 24 hour security patrolling the parking lot is just one of the many positives to this move,” said Elme Clack. the Marketing Manager of Edge Fitness.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal members for the years of on going support. We can’t wait to see you in our new gym facility at the end of September 2019,” added Clack.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

