The United States Geological Survey has confirmed that a 4.3 magnitude earthquake caused the tremor experienced in Kwa Zulu Natal yesterday (31 October 2019).

The earthquake took place 44km NW of Port Shepstone.

The tremor was felt all along the Kwa Zulu Natal coastline.

The tremor lasted for about 10 seconds and no damage to infrastructure has been reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr