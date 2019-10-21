Drama unfolds as Medina exits while Toledo and Smith advance in Portugal

The MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal resumed in three-to-four foot clean waves at Supertubos to complete the Rounds of 16 and determine the women’s and men’s Quarterfinalists.

The day did not go without its share of drama as World Title contenders Filipe Toledo (BRA), Kolohe Andino (USA) and Jordy Smith (ZAF) won their heats, while Jeep Frontrunner Gabriel Medina (BRA) was eliminated in the R/16 after an interference in his heat against Caio Ibelli (BRA).

Carissa Moore (HAW) still leads the pack but Americans Lakey Peterson and Caroline Marks continue their pursuit with wins today in the Round of 16.

Two-time WSL Champion Gabriel Medina (BRA) had his R/16 heat in the bag with two big scores against Caio Ibelli (BRA) and conditions favored the Jeep Leader’s dynamic style and aerial prowess.

Nobody could ever doubt the result of that heat, until the 9-minute mark when both surfers paddled for the same wave and a priority interference was called on Medina, turning the heat right around.

Ibelli still had to work a little harder to overtake Medina’s single highest score of 8.17 (out of a possible 10) but eventually found the winning ride to eliminate his compatriot in Equal 9th for the second time after France.

Unaware of the drama that would unfold later on this afternoon, Kolohe Andino (USA) and Jordy Smith (ZAF) advanced through the first two heats of their round and will have a chance to close the gap slightly with Medina when Finals Day rolls in.

Both surfers also continue to chase an elusive event win this season and they will meet in one of the most anticipated Quarterfinal matchups when the event resumes.

“Those other guys have really good results so I think it’s going to take a win from me and maybe even another one at Pipe,” said Smith. “I’ve been relatively consistent but at the end of the day you need those wins.”

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Men’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

QF 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Kolohe Andino (USA)

QF 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

QF 3: Caio Ibelli (BRA) vs. Peterson Crisanto (BRA)

QF 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Jack Freestone (AUS)

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Women’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

QF 1: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)

QF 2: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

QF 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Johanne Defay (FRA)

QF 4: Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS)

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Men’s Round 4 Results:

HEAT 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 10.84 DEF. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 3.76

HEAT 2: Kolohe Andino (USA) 14.84 DEF. Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 11.57

HEAT 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 14.60 DEF. Wade Carmichael (AUS) 9.27

HEAT 4: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 10.53 DEF. Kelly Slater (USA) 9.10

HEAT 5: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 8.50 DEF. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 8.17

HEAT 6: Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 14.34 DEF. Jesse Mendes (BRA) 12.46

HEAT 7: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.83 DEF. Conner Coffin (USA) 10.83

HEAT 8: Jack Freestone (AUS) 13.83 DEF. Soli Bailey (AUS) 12.40

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Women’s Round 3 Results:

HEAT 1: Caroline Marks (USA) 12.67 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 9.83

HEAT 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 13.07 DEF. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 12.13

HEAT 3: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 12.67 DEF. Keely Andrew (AUS) 9.50

HEAT 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 14.67 DEF. Coco Ho (HAW) 10.60

HEAT 5: Carissa Moore (HAW) 13.20 DEF. Paige Hareb (NZL) 11.00

HEAT 6: Johanne Defay (FRA) 10.66 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 9.54

HEAT 7: Lakey Peterson (USA) 13.43 DEF. Silvana Lima (BRA) 8.54

HEAT 8: Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 12.40 DEF. Courtney Conlogue (USA) 12.34

