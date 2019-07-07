Download the JBay Winterfest App and win big

Jeffreys Bay – The event organisers of the JBay Winterfest have developed a very cool event app for both Android and iOS, and it is now available for download in the app stores.

If you download the JBay Winterfest app you stand a chance of winning a R15k surf hamper.

Every person who downloads the app enters the draw for this massive prize. The hamper is one crazy pile of giveaways. Check this out!

1 x Fire Slater Design Gamma Surfboard – R8999

1 x Vissla North Seas wetsuit – R5488

1 x Firewire Slater Design Traction Pad – R550

1 x Firewire Slater Design Leash – R490

Total value of the prize – R15k.

This year the JBay Winterfest is a cashless event, and all transactions will be done with a Howler wristband. When you download the free JBay Winterfest app you automatically get your Howler wristband free.

The Corona Open JBay is the anchor event for the JBay Winterfest, and takes place from 9 – 22 July.

The JBay Winterfest includes the Endurade JBay X Trail Run, the Funduro Moto X, the Fishing Skins Tournament, and the Winterfest Bowls Tournament.

There is also the Vibe In The Park music sessions comprising a host of the best South African bands and musicians jamming for free.

There is a comedy festival, pop-up surf movies from the Wavescape Film Festival, book launches, pro signing sessions and more. For more information go to www.jbaywinterfest.com

The JBay Winterfest is sponsored by Kouga Municipality and Howler – cashless event solutions.

