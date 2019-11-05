Donate blood today in Jeffreys Bay

Your blood could save a life.

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) will be conducting a blood drive at the Newton Hall in Jeffreys Bay today (Tuesday, 5 November) from 12 noon to 6pm.

Blood stocks are currently low and SANBS is going all out to increase the available stock to the desired five-day mark nationally.

Less than 1% of South Africans are active blood donors. A unit of blood only lasts 42 days after donation and, for this reason, it is important for blood donors to donate regularly. Donors can give blood as often as every eight weeks.

All donors belong to one of four blood groups: A, B, AB or O.Â You are also classified as either Rh positive or Rh negative. There are therefore eight different main blood groups.

Not all blood groups are compatible with each other and the success of modern transfusion medicine depends on classifying and matching donors and patients correctly.

Group O blood is known as the universal blood type, as it can be given to patients of any blood group.

