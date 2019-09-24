Delegates to plant 100 trees in Humansdorp

One hundred trees are set to be planted at the Kruisfontein Multisport Complex in Humansdorp this October when municipalities from across the world will be in Kouga for an international climate change workshop.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the municipality was looking forward to welcoming more than 100 delegates from nine countries to the workshop.

Set to take place from 9 to 11 October at Mentorskraal Country Estate, the workshop will bring together representatives from Germany, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Peru, Ecuador and Nicaragua.

“As part of the programme, delegates will be visiting climate change hotspots in our region and take part in a massive tree-planting drive at the Kruisfontein Multisport Complex,” he said.

“The complex was upgraded a few years ago and is home to our region’s top-performing rugby club, Kruisfontein United, who has been keeping Kouga’s flag flying high in the EP Rugby Union’s Super League.”

Hendricks said the three-day workshop would be a continuation of Kouga’s climate change partnership with the German municipality Ilsfeld.

Twelve German municipalities and their respective partners from Africa and South America will be in attendance. Two South African municipalities, Kouga and the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, also from the Eastern Cape, will be among the delegates.

“The purpose of the workshop is for the partner municipalities to present the joint programmes of action they have been working on since the kick-off conference in Germany in October 2017.

“It will serve as a platform for municipalities from different parts of the world to learn from each other’s shared experiences and to unlock potential funding for projects aimed at minimising the impact of climate change on local communities.”

The partnership programme is being spearheaded by Global Engagement’s Service Agency Communities in One World (SKEW), a unit specialising in cooperative local development, together with an amalgamation of stakeholders called the Landesarbeidtsgemeinschaft Agenda 21 NRW.

It is funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BZN).

“It is a golden opportunity for participating municipalities to prepare their communities for climate change through the development and implementation of concrete programmes of action, including objectives, measures and allocated resources,” he said.

Photo: David Higgs

