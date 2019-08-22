Darkness awaits Merafong as Eskom set to implement 14 hours rolling blackouts per day

Merafong residents face the imminent threat of 14 hours of blackouts per day if the municipality fails to draft an acceptable repayment plan for the millions of Rands it owes to Eskom.

Merafong Municipality includes the towns of Carletonville, Fochville and Wedela

As of July 2019, the outstanding amount owed to the power utility amounted to R53 million.

“It is no secret that Merafong has not implemented adequate financial controls to stem this unabated rising debt.

Collection rates are exceptionally low, and the municipality is fighting a losing battle against illegal electricity connections,” said Ina Cilliers MPL, the DA Constituency Head of Merafong.

Merafong was one of the Municipalities that invested money with VBS Bank to the extent of R 50 million. The collection rate of the Municipality is 66.7 %.

In contrast Kouga Municipality has a collection rate of 97 % and payments to Eskom are up to date.

