Dams are running out of water in Kouga

The Department of Water and Sanitation, in partnership with Eastern Cape Provincial Government and municipalities in the province, is working to solve water challenges experienced in some parts of the province, it said on Friday.

“To this end, a Joint Operation Committee is traversing the province in an effort to come with effective solutions and roll out activities to avert any possibility of taps running dry in the drought stricken areas,” said Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau.

According to a weekly report released by the Department, the combined provincial water storage has taken a staggering decline from 64.6% at the same period last year to 50.7% this week.

“This is a sign that water conservation efforts need to be doubled up and water use efficiency needs to be a way of life,” Ratau said.

He said that lack of rain has affected major dams serving Nelson Mandela Metro and the Kouga Municipality.

Kouga Dam dropped this week to 35.3%, from 36.3% last week, Groendal Dam declined to 41.9% this week from 43.2% last week, and Impofu Dam declined to 16.8% this week, from 17.1% last week.

