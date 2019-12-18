DA-led Kouga municipality leads the way in innovation and service delivery

The Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape has congratulated the Kouga Municipality on officially launching Africa’s first eco-friendly road.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks cut the ribbon at Woltemade Street in Jeffreys Bay to declare the new plastic-infused road open to traffic.

A 300m strip of Woltemade Street has been re-layered with plastic-infused tar, with a further section of Koraal Street to follow. Plastic-infused roads are more durable and friendlier to the environment.

About 1,5 tonnes of plastic, the equivalent of 1,8 million single-use bags, are used in just 1km of road.

DA-governed Kouga, under the leadership of Mayor Hendricks, is turning the municipality around after years of ANC neglect.

Some of the other successes achieved to date include:

Finances:

Under the DA’s leadership the municipality is now financially stronger than it has ever been. Creditors have been reduced and long-term liabilities have decreased.

The municipality has received two consecutive unqualified audit opinions from the Auditor-General. It has also passed a R890 million cash-backed service delivery focussed budget for the 2019/20 financial year.

Water Security:

Faced with the realities of water scarcity, the DA-led municipality has been proactive and a borehole project to augment water supply has been implemented.

The municipality secured R151,2 million in drought funding for ground water development and Water Conservation and Demand Management (WCDM) projects. This included R27 million for the war on leaks programme. A total of 1 747 properties in historically disadvantaged communities were retrofitted as part of the programme.

The municipality has also invested millions to upgrade its water and wastewater treatment works, benefitting thousands of households.

Housing:

Under the previous ANC regime, the building of new government-subsidised housing came to a standstill. This changed under the leadership of the DA when work started on the top structures of 391 houses at Kruisfontein. Another two housing projects are currently underway and seven more are in the advanced planning stage.

The Council also recently awarded Kouga’s first-ever Finance Link Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) and Social Housing project. Erf 335 at Jeffreys Bay has been earmarked for the development.

Fleet Management:

Another challenge inherited by the DA-led municipality in 2016 was the shocking state of Kouga’s fleet.

Only 4% of the fleet was fully operational. A fleet replacement plan has subsequently been implemented and at least 90% of the fleet is in operation daily.

“In the Kouga Municipality we have shown that a DA-government can grow the economy, create jobs and ensure clean governance, financial stability and service delivery,” said Nqaba Bhanga, the leader of the DA in the Eastern Cape.

