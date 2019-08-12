Criminals take advantage of long weekend with Home owners away

Criminals take advantage of long weekend with Home owners away

Criminals take advantage of long weekend with Home owners away

The latest crime statistics released by Atlas Security show that there were 32 incidents reported for Nelson Mandela Bay during the long weekend that ended on 11 August 2019.

In Lovemore Park a domestic worker was tied up in broad daylight in the home. The homeowners daughter heard the commotion and escaped from her bedroom window on the first floor of the home.

The suspects fled when the daughter went to a neighbouring property to call for help. She sustained minor injuries due to the impact of jumping out of the window.

It is alleged that two suspects entered the home through the bathroom window.

Atlas Security Operations Manager Monty Montgomery said most of the crimes reported were housebreakings, theft and attempted housebreakings where burglars targeted cellphones, wallets, TV’s, copper pipes and safes and firearms.

On Friday evening, three front door kicks were reported to Atlas Security in a span of 30 minutes.

Intruders would remove the front security gate and kick in the front door, this would give them additional time to grab what they want before the alarm activates.

Atlas Security responded to two armed robberies during the course of the weekend.

In Sherwood at a popular liquor store, 3 armed suspects entered the store, emptied out the tills and safe and fled in a vehicle with another business armed robbery taking place in Korsten.

Break-ins were reported in:

Walmer

Westering

Amsterdamhoek

St Georges Park

Sydenham

Newton Park

Lovemore Park

Schoenmakerskop

Central

Kini Bay

Summerstrand

Humerail

Struandale

Linton Grange

Fairview

Perseverence

Attempted break-ins and theft were reported in:

Charlo (With arrest)

Westering

Central

Monty Montgomery said it appeared that the crimes were definitely not opportunistic and urged residents to be vigilant and call their security company and the police the moment they noticed any suspicious activity outside their properties.

“Criminals are targeting properties during broad daylight and in the early hours of the morning and we therefore urge residents to be alert to the obvious warnings of barking dogs that could indicate criminal activity,” Monty said.

“We advise residents not to venture outside to investigate incidents themselves, especially when it is dark and burglars could be waiting in ambush.

Rather contact your security provider and the police to intervene in the situation,” Monty said.

He added that residents should ensure their external beams and alarms were activated at all times, even if this could only be done partially, while there was someone at home during the day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

