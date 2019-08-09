Crime fighters supported in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay – Community efforts to fight crime in Ocean View, Jeffreys Bay have been strengthened through Kouga Municipality’s Ward Development Fund.

The Ocean View Community Police Forum (CPF) this week received jackets, torches, pepper spray and sjamboks from Speaker Hattingh Bornman and Ward 14 Councillor Sindiswa Makhasi.

Ocean View CPF chairman Tokozane Mahlanzi said the group was very grateful for the donation.

“Our members are all volunteers who give of their own time, usually late at night and in the early morning hours, to patrol the area and help keep residents safe,” he said.

He said the group was launched in 2009 to help fight crime in the area.

“Jeffreys Bay used to be small and residents felt safe, but as the town grew, crime increased,” he said.

“We realised that the police could not tackle this challenge on their own; hence, the Ocean View CPF was formed by residents passionate about keeping their community safe.”

He said the group had grown from 15 to 37 members, with both men and women participating.

“We have also built a strong relationship with the local police and are grateful for the manner in which they support our efforts,” Mahlanzi said.

The Speaker commended the pro-active group on their proactive approach to crime-fighting.

“The safety of our communities is very important,” Bornman said.

“It is great to see community members ta-king responsibility and working hand in hand with law enforcement agencies to help keep young and old safe from crime.”

