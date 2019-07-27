Breaking News
Councillor hijacked in Port Elizabeth
Eastern Cape
A Democratic Alliance Councillor was robbed and his car stolen in Arcadia, Port Elizabeth yesterday (Friday 25 July 2019).

55 year old DA councillor, Johnny Isaacs, was busy marking faulty lamp poles in Hickory street for the municipality to repair during the day when he was approached by five unknown men.

He says one of the men was armed with a gun and demanded his cellphone and cash.

They then drove off in his Hyundai with registration number HYL 901 EC.

No shots were fired.

The suspects are unknown at this stage and anybody with information is asked to contact the South African Police.

