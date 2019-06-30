Corona Open JBay: Smith and Toledo All Fired Up

Jordy Smith was the runner-up at the Oi Rio Pro, the Championship Tour event leading up to the Corona Open JBay.

The event was won by young Brazilian surfer Filipe Toledo. It was an exciting final, with the Brazilian notching up two great scores right in the beginning of the heat, and with the South African playing catch-up for the remainder of the heat.

In the end Smith couldn’t do enough to catch up to the Brazilian, who took the win for the second year in a row. Smith won the Oi Rio Pro in 2013.

The next event on the World Surf League Championship Tour is the Corona Open JBay, set to take place in Jeffreys Bay from 9 – 22 July.

Toledo is the defending champion, having won it in 2018 as well as in 2017. Smith won the Corona Open JBay in 2010 and 2011.

Both surfers are placed high on the Jeep Leaderboard – the WSL CT rankings board – with Toledo in third, and Smith right behind in in fourth, and a victory at the Corona Open JBay could easily allow any of these two surfers to jump into the lead.

The Corona Open JBay is the anchor event of the Jbay Winterfest, taking place from 6 – 22 July in Jeffreys Bay, including trail running, fishing skins, live music, comedy festival, bowls tournament, funduro and more.

The JBay Winterfest is supported by the Kouga Municipality and Howler.For more information visit www.jbaywinterfest.com

