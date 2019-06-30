Corona Open JBay: Smith and Toledo All Fired Up

Jordy Smith was the runner-up at the Oi Rio Pro, the Championship Tour event leading up to the Corona Open JBay.
The event was won by young Brazilian surfer Filipe Toledo. It was an exciting final, with the Brazilian notching up two great scores right in the beginning of the heat, and with the South African playing catch-up for the remainder of the heat.
In the end Smith couldn’t do enough to catch up to the Brazilian, who took the win for the second year in a row. Smith won the Oi Rio Pro in 2013.
The next event on the World Surf League Championship Tour is the Corona Open JBay, set to take place in Jeffreys Bay from 9 – 22 July.
Toledo is the defending champion, having won it in 2018 as well as in 2017. Smith won the Corona Open JBay in 2010 and 2011.
