Corona Open JBay goes wheelchair friendly

There were waves, warm weather and a great vibe on day one of the Corona Open JBay, with 2000 – 3000 people enjoying all Jeffreys Bay has to offer.

The Corona Open JBay is a wheelchair friendly event and parking is available in Pepper Street, which is right at the event site.

All vehicles with the proper disabled accreditation will be allowed access to Pepper Street which will ensure the event is wheelchair friendly.

JOC co-ordinator Brenton Williams said that event security has been alerted to allow access to vehicles with the Wheelchair Parking Disc.

Williams can be contacted on 083 5496795 should there be any problems trying to access the Corona Open JBay event site.

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest and has a waiting period from 9 – 22 July.

More information can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

