Coastal towns urged to save more water

Residents in St Francis, Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp have been urged to reduce their water usage drastically.

This follows a warning from the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality that the level of the Impofu Dam, that supplies water to these towns, has dropped to below the outlet pipe. This means that water cannot be extracted from the dam.

According to the Metro, which manages the dam, the current consumption is approximately 280 megalitres per day. This has left the system with an immediate deficit of about 35 megalitres per day.

Kouga acting Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor Brenton Williams said that while Kouga was still receiving water from the Churchill Dam, the situation was serious.

“It is imperative that all consumers reduce their usage to an absolute minimum, so that the supply can be preserved and distributed evenly.

“We will update residents on Kouga Municipality’s Facebook page as we receive updates from the Metro.”

The level of the Impofu Dam stood at 16,47% at the beginning of the week and the Churchill at 86,19%.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

