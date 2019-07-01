Clash of the Titans at Corona Open JBay

The best surfers in the world are filtering into Jeffreys Bay with Jordy Smith already sampling some good surf at Bruces Beauties.

There is swell around with just over a week to go until the 2019 Corona Open JBay takes to the waves at Supertubes and reigning champion Filipe Toledo is also rumoured to be in town, as he prepares to defend his title in Jeffreys Bay.

Toledo is currently ranked third in the world on the Championship Tour, with Jordy Smith ranked fourth.

Smith, the Durban-born surfer has yet to win a world title but has finished in the runner-up position twice.

A good result in Jeffreys Bay at the Corona Open JBay will see either surfer in a good position to make a run for the World title as the tour heads the half way mark.

John John Florence is ranked number one going into the Corona Open JBay.

World number six, Italo Ferreira will surf in the first heat of the Corona Open JBay, while Jordy Smith will be in the third heat.

Former event champion and multiple world champion Kelly Slater will be surfing in heat 11 in the opening round.

The Corona Open JBay takes place from 9 – 22 July at Supertubes and it will be a cashless event this year.

Visit www.jbaywinterfest.com to find out for to load your wristband and pay for food and drinks at the Corona Open Bay.

The JBay Winterfest is being held from 6 – 22 July in Jeffreys Bay.

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/DeonLateganPhotographics/

