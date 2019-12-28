Clampdown on fireworks dealers in Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga Municipality sent a stern warning to illegal fireworks dealers when a shop in Aston Bay was raided and a number of fireworks were confiscated.

“Shop owners are warned not to sell any illegal fire crackers to the public.

We ask all our residents and holiday-makers to please report this immediately should you see any illegal activities around Kouga region.

Should you be in the posession of any kind of fire crackers, Kouga Law enforcement officers together with security companies and police will confiscate them and fines will be issued,” said Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

No fireworks are allowed in Kouga due to the high fire risks, drought and the implementation of water restrictions. On 31 December, Mayor, Horatio Hendricks will do the countdown to 2020 at Main Beach and a laser show will take place at 00:00. There will be no fireworks display this year at Main Beach. Any transgressions can be reported to the local Police station on 042 200 6800, the Kouga 24 Hour Fire & Disaster control room on 042 291 0250 or Kouga Call Centre on 042 200 2200.

