Increased shark activity in Oyster Bay
JBay Touchies to take place at Main Beach
Chatsworth Man Drives Off With Luxury Car
Marina Mile to splash off on 30 December 2019
Carols by Candlelight in St Francis Bay this evening
JBay lifeguards prevent drowning on Main Beach
Italo Ferreira claims maiden Surfing World Title
Stay safe on the beach this summer
Extra safety and security measures in place for the holidays
Suspects arrested for R 745 million Eskom fraud
News
Chatsworth Man Drives Off With Luxury Car

Christmas came early for a 24-year-old Chatsworth man when he won a brand new Ford Mustang in a Monster Beverage draw at Pick n Pay Chatsworth, on Friday.

Trevern Pown Kumar, an administrator at a local church, drove off with the stylish vehicle, valued at R1, 2 million.

Kumar purchased a Monster Energy Drink at Pick n Pay Chatsworth and was automatically entered into the draw.

The competition was a four-month campaign and there were over 250k entries.

Kumar was “over the moon,” on realizing that he was the winner of the incredible Mustang RTR.

