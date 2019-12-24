Chatsworth Man Drives Off With Luxury Car

Christmas came early for a 24-year-old Chatsworth man when he won a brand new Ford Mustang in a Monster Beverage draw at Pick n Pay Chatsworth, on Friday.

Trevern Pown Kumar, an administrator at a local church, drove off with the stylish vehicle, valued at R1, 2 million.

Kumar purchased a Monster Energy Drink at Pick n Pay Chatsworth and was automatically entered into the draw.

The competition was a four-month campaign and there were over 250k entries.

Kumar was “over the moon,” on realizing that he was the winner of the incredible Mustang RTR.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

