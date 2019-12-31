Breaking News
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Main Beach
South Africans can object to Expropriation without Compensation Bill
Photo of the day – Flamingos at the Seekoei River
Major project to help alleviate Kouga water supply
Buy a piece of land in Paradise Beach
Price of petrol to drop in January 2020
5 things you need to know about the Marina Mile
Man arrested for murder of Allisandre Floors
Clampdown on fireworks dealers in Jeffreys Bay
Lots of fun at JBay Touchies tournament
Jeffreys Bay
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Main Beach

The Kouga Municipality is hosting a lazer show and lots of live music at Main Beach this evening as we say goodbye to 2019 and the end of the second decade of the century.

The fun filled programme starts at 18:00pm until 01:00am and is co-hosted by Kouga Municipality and local radio station Oasis FM.

Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks will do the countdown followed by a spectacular lazer show that is not to be missed.

Martial Art shows, the Marimba Steel band and a number of other artists will entertain the crowds until the lazer show starts at midnight.

Please remember no flares, Fireworks or Chinese Lanterns are allowed in Kouga Region.

The Kouga Law Enforcement has raided numerous shops in Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp over the past few days and have confiscated illegal fireworks.

