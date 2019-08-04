CCTV cameras reduce crime in St Francis Bay

Crime has been reduced in St Francis Bay through the CCTV cameras that have been installed through the Special Rating Area that was established in the town.

“The CCTV cameras are now fully operational. Both the SAPS and the private security companies have confirmed that the cameras have played an important role in reducing crime to the lowest levels in a long time.

These cameras are providing a benefit to all law-abiding residents and visitors to all of St Francis Bay,” said the St Francis Property Owners Association in their monthly newsletter.

South African Police Detectives have been able to make use of footage to effect several arrests of criminals. The person who attempted to vandalise the camera at the Main Beach has appeared in court, and has been given community service after an official apology was received.

In the case of a hit and run fatality in Sea Vista the driver was identified and apprehended.

The camera coverage on the Sea Vista Pathway, once it is upgraded, will provide additional security benefits to our pedestrians, especially those from Sea Vista.

“The cameras are, however, a deterrent. We urge all residents and visitors to remain vigilant and continue to secure their own properties,” said the Association.

Photo: Stan Blumberg

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

