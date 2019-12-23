Carols by Candlelight in St Francis Bay this evening

A Nativity Play, Carols by Candlelight & Santa in the Village will be hosted by St Francis Tourism in conjunction with the Village Shopping Centre, the United Church of St Francis Bay and NSRI on Monday, 23 December 2019.

The event will start from 17:30 till 22:00 with all Village Centre Shops and Restaurants open together with a sidewalk Christmas Sale, Craft Market and Street Food stalls.

The Nativity Play and Carols by Candlelight will start at 18:30, with Santa arriving at 19:30 to hand out presents.

Presents can be dropped off at the tourism office inside the Municipality building on Monday, 23 December from 8am till 16:00 and thereafter at the event.

A donation box for the St Francis Bay NSRI will be available at the drop off points. Flameless LED candles will be on sale at the event.

Younger children will also have a variety of entertainment on offer including a Santa photo booth and a Silentsoul movie. There will also be a competition run in various shops i.e. take a selfie with Elf on a Shelf. The Village Centre parking will be cordoned off for the safety of the pedestrians, limited parking will be available at St Francis Bay Golf Club. Some seating will be supplied but it is advisable to bring your own. There will also be a donation box for school supplies that we will donate to Sea Vista Primary. From 20:00 onwards there will be live music and other festivities. Photo: Clive Wright

