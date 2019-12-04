Carissa Moore Claims Fourth Surfing World Title

Carissa Moore has won the 2019 World Surf League (WSL) Title at the lululemon Maui Pro, the final stop on the WSL Women’s Championship Tour (CT).

Moore’s victory comes following her provisional qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Although she defeated her closest opponent, 17-year-old Caroline Marks (USA), to clinch her fourth World Title, the two will represent America together as surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo next year.

“That was crazy and I was trying to keep my focus and emotions in check,” said Moore. “This is incredible! It’s been years of work and years of growing and learning. It’s been a journey and I’ve been really looking forward to this moment, but it hasn’t sunk in yet.

Moore’s 2019 season is a remarkable example of consistency. In the season’s ten events, Moore hasn’t lost before the Quarterfinals, racking up three wins (Corona Open JBay, France, Portugal), two runner-up finishes, three equal 3rds and two equal 5ths to seal the deal on her fourth World Title.

She is the only Top 17 surfer who managed to advance into the Quarters or better at all the events this year.

Surfing will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2020 and the 2019 WSL CT was a crucial qualification pathway for the world’s best surfers.

Following the season finale in Maui, the WSL rankings have determined the first eight eligible women to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, subject to all qualified surfers meeting the ISA’s and IOC’s eligibility requirements and being selected by their respective National Olympic Committee.

The eight provisional qualifiers are:

USA – Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks

Australia – Stephanie Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons

Brasil – Tatiana Weston-Webb and Silvana Lima

France – Johanne Defay

Costa Rica – Brisa Hennessy

Women’s 2019 Jeep Leaderboard (after lululemon Maui Pro):

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 59,940 points

2 – Caroline Marks (USA) 55,454 points

3 – Lakey Peterson (USA) 55,125 points

4 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 49,810 points

5 – Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 48,950 points

6 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 41,560 points

7 – Courtney Conlogue (USA) 41,080 points

8 – Johanne Defay (FRA) 38,085 points

9 – Malia Manuel (HAW) 35,155 points

10 – Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 28,625 points

