Breaking News
Photo of the day – Kouga Mountains sunset
Squid fishing: jobs, policies threat to sustainability of industry
Californians shine at Vans US Open of Surfing
IMF downgrades South Africa’s growth outlook
New tender box for Kouga Municipality
No ‘good side’ in divided ANC
Week long Festival at Vans US Open of Surfing
Councillor hijacked in Port Elizabeth
Kouga celebrates Mandela’s birthday
Free State Municipalities are falling apart
You are here:  /   / 
Surfing
Californians shine at Vans US Open of Surfing

The Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch saw strong performances from the Californian contingent alongside dramatic losses today as Round 3 of the World Surf League (WSL) Men’s Qualifying Series (QS) 10,000 event got underway.

California Jake Marshall, currently sits at No. 21 on the QS, led a local charge yesterday with his brilliant performance over former Championship Tour (CT) competitors Matt Banting (AUS) and Tomas Hermes (BRA) with an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10) single wave score and 14.93 (out of a possible 20) heat total.

Marshall finds himself among great company in fellow countrymen as the Americans continue to garner big results across the world and now find themselves under the Huntington Beach microscope.

Alongside the surfing, the Vans US Open of Surfing also hosts skateboarding and BMX competitions in sync with authentic community activations and artful entertainment in Surf City USA.

Recognized as the largest professional sports competition and action sports festival in the world, the Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch is currently sanctioned and operated by the World Surf League

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive