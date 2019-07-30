Californians shine at Vans US Open of Surfing

The Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch saw strong performances from the Californian contingent alongside dramatic losses today as Round 3 of the World Surf League (WSL) Men’s Qualifying Series (QS) 10,000 event got underway.

California Jake Marshall, currently sits at No. 21 on the QS, led a local charge yesterday with his brilliant performance over former Championship Tour (CT) competitors Matt Banting (AUS) and Tomas Hermes (BRA) with an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10) single wave score and 14.93 (out of a possible 20) heat total.

Marshall finds himself among great company in fellow countrymen as the Americans continue to garner big results across the world and now find themselves under the Huntington Beach microscope.

Alongside the surfing, the Vans US Open of Surfing also hosts skateboarding and BMX competitions in sync with authentic community activations and artful entertainment in Surf City USA.

Recognized as the largest professional sports competition and action sports festival in the world, the Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch is currently sanctioned and operated by the World Surf League

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

