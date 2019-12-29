Buy a piece of land in Paradise Beach

Paradise Beach in Jeffreys Bay is quietly gaining momentum as a seaside suburb worth investing into.

A number of building projects are clear evidence of renewed interest in Paradise Beach, which boasts an airfield amongst its many assets.

Ranked by CNN as being one of the best beaches in the world, proves that Paradise Beach is an undiscovered gem.

“Surfers all over the world know Jeffreys Bay, home to a legendary wave and a major international competition. A bit outside of town, across a causeway, is a quieter coast called Paradise Beach. A handful of small roads run through a quiet cluster of homes that sit over sand dunes and a broad stretch of golden sand”

Then there is the Seekoei River that forms a natural barrier on the eastern side of Paradise Beach.

There is a nature reserve that attracts hundreds of bird species, including the national bird the Blue Crane, Flamingoes and the vividly coloured Red Bishop.

2930 sm of undeveloped land is available right on the Seekoei River, with uninterrrupted views of the Seekoei River Nature Reserve.

This rare find has 43 m of Seekoei River frontage and will not stay on the market for long.

Situated in a private development, the land offers excellent value at R 599 000.

More more information, phone Koffie Jacobs at 0748860908

