Big Wins, Big Upsets at the Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – an excellent day of surfing went down at the Corona Open JBay, as perfect four-to-six foot waves poured down the point all day for the best surfers in the world. With a strong and powerful swell it was decided to run overlapping heats, so that all could utilize the best conditions.

Jordy Smith was the first surfer to get a wave this morning and went straight to the air, in the opening heat against Soli Bailey from Australia. Jordy surfed a good heat, despite hitting his head while pulling into a barrel, needing a few stitches to sew it closed.

Wildcard surfer Mikey February from Cape Town came up against two times event winner and defending champion Filipe Toledo from Brazil. The Brazilian had the heat all stitched up by the time the clock started ticking out, but Mikey picked up one more great looking wave and pulled into a clean barrel but unfortunately was clipped by the wave, and was knocked out of the competition.

Julian Wilson from Australia was a surprise upset, getting beaten by powerful Hawaiian surfer Ezekial Lau. Wilson is a perennial standout at Supertubes, and his early eliminations will add to his woes on a fast-slipping world title hunt.

Similarly last years’ semifinalist Wade Carmichael was eliminated by Hawaiian maestro Sebastian Zietz. Picking off a great set wave, Zietz got a great tube ride before performing a number of great turns for the highest wave score of the day with 9.07 points out of a possible ten.

Kelly Slater is always a crowd favourite and surfed a powerful heat against Ciao Ibelli from Brazil, and at the end it was the 11 times world champion who came out on top and advanced to the round of 16.

Corona Open JBay Men’s Round of 32 Results:

Heat 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.67 DEF. Soli Bailey (AUS) 10.74

Heat 2: Owen Wright (AUS) 11.40 DEF. Joan Duru (FRA) 11.27

Heat 3: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15.00 DEF. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 10.00

Heat 4: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 13.10 DEF. Yago Dora (BRA) 11.33

Heat 5: Kolohe Andino (USA) 12.33 DEF. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 9.80

Heat 6: Deivid Silva (BRA) 13.43 DEF. Jeremy Flores (FRA) 11.70

Heat 7: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 11.60 DEF. Julian Wilson (AUS) 10.56

Heat 8: Adrian Buchan (AUS) 14.74 DEF. Conner Coffin (USA) 10.86

Heat 9: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 14.77 DEF. Michael February (ZAF) 10.40

Heat 10: Willian Cardoso (BRA) 14.03 DEF. Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 12.10

Heat 11: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 14.94 DEF. Wade Carmichael (AUS) 11.50

Heat 12: Michel Bourez (FRA) 13.60 DEF. Ricardo Christie (NZL) 12.83

Heat 13: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 17.53 DEF. Frederico Morais (PRT) 13.50

Heat 14: Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 13.50 DEF. Seth Moniz (HAW) 11.66

Heat 15: Kelly Slater (USA) 13.57 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 11.90

Heat 16: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 15.16 DEF. Jack Freestone (AUS) 9.70

Corona Open JBay Men’s Round of 16 Matchups:

Heat 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Owen Wright (AUS)

Heat 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Ryan Callinan (AUS)

Heat 3: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Deivid Silva (BRA)

Heat 4: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) vs. Adrian Buchan (AUS)

Heat 5: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Willian Cardoso (BRA)

Heat 6: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) vs. Michel Bourez (FRA)

Heat 7: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Peterson Crisanto (BRA)

Heat 8: Kelly Slater (USA) vs. Italo Ferreira (BRA)

Corona Open JBay Women’s Round of 16 (H1 – 6) Results:

Heat 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 13.27 DEF. Silvana Lima (BRA) 12.50

Heat 2: Caroline Marks (USA) 16.67 DEF. Paige Hareb (NZL) 7.90

Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 14.83 DEF. Keely Andrew (AUS) 11.30

Heat 4: Johanne Defay (FRA) 16.00 DEF. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 12.20

Heat 5: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 13.33 DEF. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 11.93

Heat 6: Malia Manuel (HAW) 11.50 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 8.97

Corona Open JBay Remaining Women’s Round of 16 (H7 – 8) Matchups:

Heat 7: Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS)

Heat 8: Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Corona Open JBay Women’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

QF 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Caroline Marks (USA)

QF 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Johanne Defay (FRA)

QF 3: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) vs. Malia Manuel (HAW)

QF 4: TBD

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

