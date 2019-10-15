Best Fashion Weeks in the World

Fashion weeks are part of the best events in the wold for fashion designers as well those who want to secure a future in the fashion industry. That is why we have so many fashion shows and fashion weeks in the world.

Top Fashion Weeks Worldwide

Paris Fashion Week

The Paris Fashion Week is one of the best and most anticipated fashion weeks in the world. It is attended by designers form all around the world like Balenciaga, Dior Homme, Nica Ricci, Louis Vuitton to mention but a few. Both male and female fashion outfits are showcased during the fashion week.

The first fashion week took place in 1973. The French Government wanted to have an event to fund the renovation of the Versailles Palace and it was decided that a fashion show would be the best way to go. And well, from there, the rest is history.

New York Fashion Week

This show first took place in 1943and it is the mother of all fashion shows that have a specific day. Originally, it was called Press Week and it was intended to show off American Fashion of a global scale.

Milan Fashion Week

The Milan Fashion week was started in 1958, and like the New York fashion week and the Paris Fashion Week, it was soon become part of the most anticipated.

Some of the designers who are known to feature during the Milan Fashion Week include Salvatore Ferragamo, Armani, Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Versace and Prada.

