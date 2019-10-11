Beer Fest and Open Water Swimming in JBay this weekend

It will be a busy weekend for tourism in Jeffreys Bay this weekend as open water swimming kicks off at Marina Martinique on Sunday and the October Beer Fest taking place on Saturday at Main Beach.

The Swim Series is the only Swim South Africa sanctioned open water event in the Eastern Cape and swimmers can get official times to qualify for the SA Open Water Swim Champs which will take place in Jeffreys Bay next year.

The Series caters for all open water swimmers (social and competitive) and encourages growth in this fun sport.

Each race day in the Series will therefore be open to both swimsuit and wetsuit swimmers but official SSA times are only applicable to the registered SSA swimmers in accordance with FINA OWS rules.

This season The Swim Series will consist of 5 race days including the NMBA OWS Championships, offering all registered swimmers the ideal opportunity to achieve qualifying SSA times.

2019-20 Series Dates

Round 1 – Sunday 13th October

Round 2 – Sunday 24th November

Round 3 – Sunday 8th December

Round 4 – Sunday 12th January

Round 5 – Saturday 25th January – [includes NMB OWS 10km & 3km Champs] starts 1pm

Round 5 – Sunday 26th January [includes NMB OWS 5k & Interclub 4 x 1.2km Relay]

Race Day Program

08h00 Registration opens

09h00 5km, 7.5km & 10km Start

09h05 1km Start

10h00 Prize giving (1km)

11h00 3km Start

11h05 500m Start

12h15 4 x 500m Relay

12h45 Prize giving (10km, 5km, 3km & 500m)

The Marina Mile takes place on 30 December at Marina Martinique. This popular event is one of the premier events on the Jeffreys Bay December holiday programme.

Main Beach is the place to be with the inaugural Beer Fest taking place on Saturday.

The event is being hosted by Je Vista and starts at 10 am on Saturday morning with music by the Hofbrauhaus Oompah Band.

Proceeds will be donated to the Kouga Mayoral Fund.

Swim photo: Clive Wright

