Beer Fest and Open Water Swimming in JBay this weekend

It will be a busy weekend for tourism in Jeffreys Bay this weekend as open water swimming kicks off at Marina Martinique on Sunday and the October Beer Fest taking place on Saturday at Main Beach.
The Swim Series is the only Swim South Africa sanctioned open water event in the Eastern Cape and swimmers can get official times to qualify for the SA Open Water Swim Champs which will take place in Jeffreys Bay next year.
The Series caters for all open water swimmers (social and competitive) and encourages growth in this fun sport.
Each race day in the Series will therefore be open to both swimsuit and wetsuit swimmers but official SSA times are only applicable to the registered SSA swimmers in accordance with FINA OWS rules.
This season The Swim Series will consist of 5 race days including the NMBA OWS Championships, offering all registered swimmers the ideal opportunity to achieve qualifying SSA times.
2019-20 Series Dates
Round 1 – Sunday 13th October
Round 2 – Sunday 24th November
Round 3 – Sunday 8th December
Round 4 – Sunday 12th January
Round 5 – Saturday 25th January – [includes NMB OWS 10km & 3km Champs] starts 1pm
Round 5 – Sunday 26th January [includes NMB OWS 5k & Interclub 4 x 1.2km Relay]
Race Day Program
08h00 Registration opens
09h00 5km, 7.5km & 10km Start
09h05 1km Start
10h00 Prize giving (1km)
11h00 3km Start
11h05 500m Start
12h15 4 x 500m Relay
12h45 Prize giving (10km, 5km, 3km & 500m)
The Marina Mile takes place on 30 December at Marina Martinique. This popular event is one of the premier events on the Jeffreys Bay December holiday programme.
Main Beach is the place to be with the inaugural Beer Fest taking place on Saturday.
The event is being hosted by Je Vista and starts at 10 am on Saturday morning with music by the Hofbrauhaus Oompah Band.
Proceeds will be donated to the Kouga Mayoral Fund.
Swim photo: Clive Wright