Become a Tourism Ambassador in Jeffreys Bay

The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency are looking for youth to serve as Tourism Buddies at Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay this festive season.

Check out the advert for details on how to apply for this short-term position.

Applications close on Friday, 8 November.

Dolphin Beach is one of only six beaches in the Eastern Cape to have received international Blue Flag status and is one of JBay’s major tourism attractions.

There are plenty of things to do for tourists in Jeffreys Bay including learning to surf at Main Beach, taking a walk in one of the nature reserves that surround the town, or even check the beaches out while horse riding.

Jeffreys Bay is also home to many world class restaurants including Kitchen Window, Bru Co and The Greek.

One of the premier events on the December holiday programme is the Marina Mile which takes place on 30 December at Marina Martinique.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

