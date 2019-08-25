Arson suspected in St Francis Bay fire

St Francis Bay – Police are investigating a case of arson and are looking for two men who are believed were calming bees with smoke when the fire broke out in St Francis Bay on Thursday (22 August 2019).

At around 1pm, a witness alleged that she saw two men with a beehive in the open field, behind Lyme Road.

She said that one of the men was wearing a blue overall and another was pushing a bicycle. It is alleged that upon seeing that a smoke was turning into fire, both men ran away.

A team of fire fighters and volunteers managed to contain the blaze that left 13 houses affected.

Police are urging anyone with information that could assist with their investigation to contact the investigating officer,

Detective Warrant Officer Lwazi Solombela at 071 475 1831. The information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

