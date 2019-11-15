Arrests made for robbing tourists at Storms River

Police nabbed two men with stolen goods after cars were broken into at the Storms River petrol station.

On Wednesday, 13 November 2019 at around 11:30am, two men were seen stealing items from two vehicles that were parked at a fuel station near N2 in Storms River.

The two suspectsthen drove away in a silver VW Polo. A few minutes later, the vehicle description was circulated on all police communication channels.

Moments later, Police spotted the vehicle with two men inside, driving on the N2 near Humansdorp, and pulled it off the road.

A preliminary investigation revealed goods that were stolen from the two vehicles at the fuel station in Storms River.

Police also recovered a vehicle remote jamming device and other implements that could be used for breaking into vehicles.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspects vehicle was a rental and it was fitted with false registration number plates.