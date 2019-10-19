Arrests made for murders at Port Elizabeth retirement village

A 34 year staff member was amongst those arrested by the South African Police for the murder of two elderly women at a retirement village in Port Elizabeth on 10 October 2019.

The suspects entered the first room where they confronted Ms Agnes Elaine Burns, 91 years old. She was found on the bed with her feet and hands tied and her mouth gagged. The room was ransacked.

The suspects then entered another room further down the passage where they then confronted Ms Rosemary Langton (87). She, too was found with hands and feet tied and mouth gagged. Her room was also ransacked.

Kruger rands, watches, gold rings and a wedding ring with a precious stone as well as other jewellery and a cellphone was taken.

5 suspects (1 female and 4 males) were arrested within the Port Elizabeth area. Some of the items were recovered from a suspect in the Kuyga area.

The female suspect, aged 34 is a carer at the retirement home and was on duty during the alleged murders.

All suspects will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court on Monday. A 30 year old male and the female(34) will be charged for murder while the other three suspects aged 20,27 and 33 will be appearing on charges of accessory to murder and money laundering.

Lt Gen Ntshinga commended the investigating team for their dedication and tireless investigation.

“Crimes against women, children and the elderly is a priority for the South African Police Service therefore their safety is of utmost importance. We will continue to work in close collaboration with the prosecuting authority to ensure a water tight case against those arrested,” added Lt Gen Ntshinga.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

