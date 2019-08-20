Arrest made for St Francis Bay murder

The South African Police have arrested a 35 year old suspect in connection with the murder of an elderly St Francis Bay resident.

Duncan Lethbridge died following a house robbery last week where he was tied up with his wife and housekeeper.

The post mortem results are not yet available but the suspect will be charged with house robbery and murder.

Lethbridge and his wife were tied up in their home in St Francis Bay shortly after their housekeeper was accosted by two armed suspects on Thursday last week.

The intruders tied up all three victims before ransacking the house.

The housekeeper managed to alert the neighbours a few hours later who immediately called the ambulance services and the police.

Lethbridge’s body was found in the living room where he was declared dead by paramedics.

His hands were still bound and his mouth covered in sellotape.

