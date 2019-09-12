Annual Jeffreys Bay Makiti set to rock the town

The second annual JBay Makiti is set to rock the town this September.

Set to take place at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park from September 20 to 22, the JBay Makiti will feature award-winning national acts, upcoming artists, a beer garden, food and craft stalls, and kids’ entertainment.

Festival-goers can also look forward to fun amusement rides, World Cup rugby on the big screen, a colour run and a gospel show.

The stage programme will kick off with a selection of top upcoming artists at 14:00 on Friday, September 20, including Gabriel Plaatjies and Strings Capital from Hankey.

They will be followed by well-known artists Fatman and Early B from 20:00 to 22:00.

A 3km colour run, starting and finishing at Dolphin Beach, will open the festivities on Saturday, September 21. Tickets cost R50 per person, and are available at www.quicket.co.za or at the starting point on the day.

“The colour run is a fun event for young and old. As an added incentive, the first 200 online entries will receive free admission to the JBM for the Saturday,” Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks says.

Big names who will be performing on the Saturday include Brendan Peyper, Dewald Wasserfall, Tarryn Lamb and Adam.

The World Cup rugby clash between the Springboks and All Blacks will be streamed live on big screens at the festival terrain.

Sunday’s programme will open with a gospel show, featuring Minister Deon Els and the Imagine band.

“The gospel show will bring a powerful message of hope. To ensure that the message reaches as many people as possible there will be free admission to the terrain from 07:30 to 08:30 for the first 1 000 people to arrive,” says Hendricks.

The day will end on a high note with performances by three top South African artists: Corlea Botha, Elvis Blue and Demi-Lee Moore.

Weekend passes at a cost of R150 per person, as well as day passes and event entries, are available online at www.quicket.co.za.

For more information, visit www.jbaymakiti.net.

Visit the JBay Makiti Facebook Page at https://web.facebook.com/JBayMakiti/

