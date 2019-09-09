Amarok stolen from Dirk Ellis Volkswagen

Jeffreys Bay – Two “potential buyers” stole a new Volkswagen Amarok V6 from Dirk Ellis Volkswagen only hours after they pretended to be interested in buying the vehicle.

It is believed that the men are stealing vehicles from dealerships using a scam in which they swap the original car key with another one that looks the same.

According to Dealer Principal, Jacques Herselman, the men entered the dealership in Jeffreys Bay on Tuesday, August 27, first showing interest in a Toyota Land Cruiser.

“They inspected the Land Cruiser and then enquired about the Amarok V6 – asking the salesman to start the vehicle. He retrieved the keys from the office and started the vehicle.”

According to Herselman, one of the men was sitting in the Amarok, while the second person who was standing at the back of the vehicle, asked about the rear view camera.

“We believe it was then that the man inside the vehicle, switched the keys.”

They then returned the keys to the unsuspecting salesman, and left.

On Thursday morning, August 29, they found their security gate broken open and immediately started with a vehicle stocktake – only to realise that the Amarok was gone.

The vehicle’s key was, however, still in the safe.

Upon investigation, it was established that one of the four keys was not the correct one for the Amarok.

“They knew exactly what they were doing,” says Herselman.

According to Police Spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkholi, a case of theft of a motor vehicle was opened with the South African Police Service.

“Detectives are in possession of evidence that links the two suspects to the crime. Their arrest is imminent.”

A reward of R10 000 is on offer for any information that will lead to the successful arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Source: Kouga Express

