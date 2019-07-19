Almost 1000 dogs and cats vaccinated in two days

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Almost 1000 dogs and cats have been vaccinated against rabies in Arcadia, Johnson’s Ridge, Gill Marcus and lower Vaaldam at Humansdorp.

More vaccination drives will be held in the surrounding areas next week, so as to create a “safety zone” of vaccinated pets around the area where the confirmed case of rabies has occurred.

A safety zone is one of the best ways to stop the spread of the disease, which is highly dangerous to both humans and animals.

“Thank you to everyone who became part of that safety zone today by bringing their pets to the Kruisfontein Civic Centre for vaccination,”said Kouga Municipality in a statement.

