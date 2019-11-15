All eyes on Beyrick De Vries at the Vans Triple Crown

The Vans Triple Crown of Surfing (VTCS) is underway in Hawaii, and there is much interest in Durban surfer Beyrick De Vries competing in the series of events.

The VTCS takes place on the 7-Mile Miracle that is the North Shore of Oahu, and will see contests take place at Haleiwa, Sunset Beach and Pipeline.

The first competition in the Triple Crown is the Hawaiian Pro at Haleiwa, and it will kick off shortly. The forecast looks solid over the next few days, and there will be some large surf pounding over the Haleiwa Reef for all competitors entered into this event.

It is a QS 10,000 event, one of the most crucial events of the year on the Qualifying Series tour, and there will be no holds barred by any competitor in last minute bids to qualify for the Championship Tour (CT) 2020.

De Vries comes into the Hawaiian leg placed 42nd on the QS ratings board, with a total points tally for the year of 8,900. The points awarded for a win at this tournemant is 10,000 points, so victory at this event would see Monster Energy teamrider Beyrick go straight into a qualification situation, with one event to go.

The final event on the QS tour for 2019 is the Vans World Cup at Sunset Beach in Hawaii. This is also a QS 10,000 event and is the final effort for surfers to get those last few points in their respective bids to qualify.

De Vries has a certain reputation at Sunset Beach, after fearlessly paddling into and riding one of the best waves ever seen there, back in 2013. It was towards the end of a loaded heat, and De Vries was trawling for a final big score.

“That wave came through and I had to go, pretty much,” recalls Dr Vries of that moment. “When I got it and looked down the line it looked good, so I pulled in for the barrel and I came out and did a grab-rail carve and another turn.

At the end of that wave I straightened out and I got bounced so hard off the reef. It was so sore. I bounced on my coccyx and my left cheek, and it was so sore, but when I heard that it was a 10-point ride the pain went away.”

Umhlanga surfer De Vries is seeded into the second round of the Hawaiian Pro, and he will be coming up against 14th-seeded QS competitor and hopeful CT qualifier, JBay’s Matt McGillivray, along with two more surfers who will come though from the first round.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

