Affordable broadband connectivity for 20 000 homes in Soweto

STL, a global data network solutions company, announced that it has entered a technology partnership with Frogfoot to provide Fibre To The Home (FTTH) infrastructure in Soweto.

With this partnership, Frogfoot, an open-access fibre network provider, will use STL’s innovative connectivity solutions to enable affordable, reliable broadband connectivity to up to 20,000 homes and lower income groups in the Protea Glen East and West areas of the South African township of Soweto.

The collaboration comes on the heels of President Cyril Ramaphosa appointing a Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Affordable high-speed broadband connectivity is a key to 4IR and can play an important role in propelling the country towards a connected society.

Frogfoot will utilise STL’s Air-blown FTTH solution, a cutting-edge solution ideal for space constrained fibre deployment, to bring FTTH to Johannesburg. It will see the benefits of lower costs and faster time to market, while providing affordable fibre connectivity to users.

Traditional cabling solutions require up to 25% more space and cost more. STL’s solution aims at considerably reducing installation costs, thus passing on cost benefits to end users.

“Working with STL enables us to add advanced capabilities to our FTTH infrastructure rollout and strengthen our commitment to offer the most reliable broadband connectivity at affordable total cost of ownership,” said Abraham van der Merwe, Founder and CEO of Frogfoot.

“As we deploy, STL will continue to be an invaluable strategic partner providing innovative solutions and deep knowledge of data network solutions.”

