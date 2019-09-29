Action on day four of SA Junior Surfing Champs in JBay

The U 18 Boys lit the morning up on the fourth day of the Sea Harvest SA Junior Champs at Lower Point in JBay, with Karl Steen and Luke Slijpen banging off the first heat to advance to the semi-finals.

In the next heat it was Eli Beukes and Bryce Du preez who advanced with some solid power surfing in the small conditions, with Thomas Lindhorst unortunately being eliminated from the event.

Tide Lee Ireland and Aya Gericker surfed through their heat as did JBay locals Ryan Lightfoot and Angelo Faulkner, both representing Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders, while Nanoa Rob and Saxton Randall were knocked out of the event.

Then the U 16 Girls got going with some inspired surfing in the small surf at Lower Point. It was quarterfinals for this competitive division, and Ceara Knight and Katie Winter cracked the first heat and advanced along with Jesse Powell in the 5-person heat.

Zoe Steyn continued her winning ways in the second quarterfinal, winning the heat and advancing along with Aimee Du Preez and Catelin Plomaritis, with Chloe Atkinson and Carmen Pollock unfortunately being eliminated.

Kayla Nogueira and Leila Steytler were the winners, coming through first and second in quarter three, with Lily Mllin and Kaylee Shaw Nel bowing out, struggling to find the set waves in the fairly inconsistent conditions.

The U14 Girls were next and they surfed brilliantly in the morning conditions, that were slowly improving as the day progressed. Sarah Scott and Gemma Hannafey were successful in the first quarter to advance to the semifinals, along with Scarlette Van Jaarsveldt and Mayah Potgieter in the second quarter.

Chloe Ribbink went to town in her quarter, with a series of searing layback turns across the inside and banked a heat total of 14 points, advancing along with Zia hendricks, with Kira Atfield and Zoey Thompson being eliminated from the event.

The SA Junior Surf Champs finished today at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay

