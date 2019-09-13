A house gets broken into every day in Jeffreys Bay

The latest crime stats released by the South African Police reveal that 357 homes in Jeffreys Bay got broken into during 2018/19.

The only consolation is that the figure has dropped from 370 in the previous reporting period.

21 motor vehicles and motor bikes were stolen during 2018/19 compared to 16 previously.

Theft out of motor vehicles remains high with at 144 cases – up 6 %.

There were two less murders in Jeffreys Bay with 11 cases being reported (13 last reporting period).

A decrease in robbery at residential premises was reported (10 cases compared to 21 previously).

Thankfully there were no car hijackings in Jeffreys Bay during the reporting period.

Nationally 21 022 murders were reported in South Africa, with over 41 000 rapes being reported.

Addressing Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police, Police Minister Bheki Cele registered his concern about the overall 3.4% increase in murder cases.

The committee heard that 60% of murders happened over weekends, with drug and alcohol intake playing a role.

Murders were largely the result of arguments/misunderstandings, gang-related activities and domestic violence.

Over 220 000 homes were burgled which shows that South Africans have reason to feel unsafe in their own houses.

The 10 police stations where most murders were reported, saw an increase in the number of reported cases, except for Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. They are:

Inanda in KZN (21.6% increase),

Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape (46.6% increase),

Thohoyandou in Limpopo (19.1% increase),

Umlazi in KZN (4% increase),

Delft and Nyanga in the Western Cape (up 14.3% and 3.3% respectively),

Mthatha in the Eastern Cape (8.1% decrease),

Orange Farm in Gauteng (15.9% increase),

Empangeni in KZN (8.6% increase), and

Ivory Park in Gauteng (10.7% increase).

