92 arrested for various crimes in Jeffreys Bay region

Jeffreys Bay – Trilateral operations in the Humansdorp Cluster netted 92 people for crimes ranging from armed robberies to non-serious offences.

On Monday, 24 June 2019, a roadblock was held on the N2 near the Mentors Kraal off-ramp in Jeffreys Bay. Three foreign nationals were arrested for contravening the Immigration laws, among them a Lesotho national whose permit showed that he left the country in January this year.

Several other operations followed and on Saturday, 29 June 2019, in Storms River a total of 92 suspects were nabbed for crimes ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances to being drunk and disorderly.

28 of the 92 people, were motorists that were fined for traffic offences ranging from driving unroadworthy vehicles to driving vehicles without valid driving licences.

One motorist was also arrested for drunk driving. A total value of the traffic fines issued was R 39 000.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok appreciated the commitment of officials from various government departments.

“There was a thorough searching of vehicles, especially trucks and taxis on the N2 stretch in all the trilateral operations.

The aim of these operations is to curb crimes committed in transit in between provinces. These operations are expected to reduce crimes such as trafficking of illicit drugs, theft of motor vehicles, and illegal firearms”, added Brigadier Lebok.

