5 Places to visit for a good night out in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay, or JBay as it is more widely referred to by locals and regular visitors, is home to beautiful beaches situated at the tip of South Africa.

The long stretches of golden sand and spectacular surfing spots are what draws many tourists to its shores every year.

After a great day of lounging on the beach or getting your surf in, it’s also nice to unwind in one of JBay’s many amazing nightlife spots. The list below will help you choose the perfect evening entertainment for you during your visit to the popular beach town.

Sovereigns Night Club

Situated on the central Da Gama Road, this nightclub formerly known as ‘Two Floors Up’ is a regular party place with a very welcoming atmosphere.

You can never run out of things to do in Sovereigns, as you can play some pool while having a drink with newfound friends, or head upstairs to the club’s gaming area.

The nightclub also doubles as a sports bar, and is a great venue for watching major rugby games and cricket matches.

De Viswijf Restaurant

If you’re looking for a more laidback culinary experience, look no further than De Viswijf Restaurant. The restaurant is situated in front of the famous Kitchen Windows surf break, so listening to the crashing waves while having your meal makes for a relaxing ambiance.

They are very well known for their wine pairings, which have been carefully selected by owners Fred and Nadine. De Viswijf also offers traditional South African dishes like oxtail, curry tripe, and meats like kudu and ostrich.

Bingo Royale

For those who want a more energy-filled night out, the Bingo Royale is the place to be. Entering the hall, you’ll be greeted by a giant chandelier and a Mercedes-Benz parked in the hall. The establishment regularly gives away a Mercedes-Benz during special car draws. Aside from modern bingo terminals, guests can also watch live entertainment and go to the Bingo Royale café.

Bingo is becoming very popular in South Africa with more people playing both in locations like the Bingo Royale and online. As the global bingo community continues to grow, Foxy Bingo notes how online chat games are becoming popular as players can log on to play from the comfort of their own homes.

This convenience has helped locations like Bingo Royale remain popular as more players get comfortable with the game and are able to learn the basics online.

The Mexican Restaurant and Grill

A local favourite, this family-driven restaurant serves hearty Mexican dishes for the whole family to enjoy. From burritos to burgers, and chimichangas to guacamole; there’s always something for everyone.

For big groups, the chef recommends getting your own Mexican fusion platters so you can have a taste of everything. Jeffreys Bay Forever notes how they also serve equally delicious signature cocktails that will make you stay for more.

Jolly Dolphin

Another well-known party place is the Jolly Dolphin. Here, you can board the Party Ship and socialise with friends while listening to quality live music.

The bar has great entertainment and live music all year around, except on rainy days. Jolly Dolphin also offers a beautiful view of the sea. Additionally, they have themed nights and events which keep the atmosphere fun and exciting.

