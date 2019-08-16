Affordable housing scheme for Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality is set to introduce a new project which will open up rental and housing opportunities for residents who earn too much to qualify for a free RDP house.

Kouga Planning and Development Portfolio Councillor, Ben Rheeder, said the municipality had invited proposals for the first-ever Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) and Social Housing development in the region.

“FLISP is a housing programme that makes it easier for South African citizens who earn between R3 501 and R22 000 per month to become first-time home-owners while Social Housing is a key model that provides affordable, medium-density rental housing to low and middle-income households,” he explained.

He said a portion of erf 335 in Jeffreys Bay, bordering the Aston Bay road and Koraal Street, had been approved by Council for the development.

“The project will unlock opportunities for a whole new segment of our population and help to address the lack of affordable housing in the region,” he said.

“We will be starting in Jeffreys Bay, where the biggest need has been identified, but we would also like to launch similar projects in our other towns.”

He said the municipality had already received an in-principle approval from the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) and the provincial Department of Human Settlements for the development.

Development proposals for the project were invited in June and evaluation of the submissions is currently under way.

Rheeder said that while the municipality would be making the land available, it would be the responsibility of the developer to secure the necessary funding, implement the project, handle the marketing and manage the subsequent tenanting of the stock or sale of the units.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the Council was proud to launch another “first” for Kouga.

“This is the latest in a string of recent housing successes,” he said.

“Social Housing, in particular, contributes to transforming urban spatial patterns as it promotes integration and densification in close proximity to economic and social amenities.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

