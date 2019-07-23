JBay Winterfest bigger and better than ever before

Jeffreys Bay – With the conclusion of the Corona Open JBay surfing tournament and the final bands playing in the Vibe In The Park, the JBay Winterfest 2019 has drawn to a close.

It was undoubtedly the biggest and most successful Festival so far, drawing a diversified crowd of fans and spectators to all the events and happenings that took place throughout the festival.

The Endurade JBay X Trail run was a great success, as was the Winterfest Skins Tournament. The inaugural Winterfest Bowls Tournament also was a big hit amongst the bowling tournament.

The Funduro is always popular and well attended and this year was no exception, as the motocross fraternity arrived in their droves. The Winter Comedy Festival was also a fantastic addition to the festival lineup.

The Vibe In The Park music sessions in the Supertubes Park went beyond expectations, with crowds thronging to the free music sessions, featuring headline acts like Desmond and the Tutus, Jeremy Loops, Easy Freak and Matthew Mole all attracting the crowds.

Easy Freak © Kody McGregor

Other bands and musicians were equally popular, jamming through the afternoons into the evenings.

Bands like Loco Madera, The Rhythm Junkies, Black River Gypsy, The Sunshine Factory, The Steezies, High Violet, Panic Station, World Of Birds and Steve Sawyer all added to the fun and the vibe at this popular music event.

World Of Birds © Kody McGregor

The Corona Open JBay had a thrilling finish on Friday, with excellent waves arriving on time for the event organisers to run the event off to completion, despite some pretty fierce weather at times.

The women’s event saw Carissa Moore (HAW) take victory from Lakey Peterson (USA) in a close Women’s final. In the Men’s final, two Brazilian goofy-footers fought it out with some brilliant surfing, and in the end it was Gabriel Medina who snatched victory from Italo Ferreira, clinching the deal with a fine back-hand tube ride.

Full event replay can be viewed here – Corona Open JBay 2019

Kolohe Andino (USA), semi-finalist in JBay and current Championship Tour leader. © Kody McGregor

More information on the JBay Winterfest can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

Kouga Municipality and Howler – cashless event solutions, sponsor the JBay Winterfest.

