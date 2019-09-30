Breaking News
Democratic Alliance celebrates Heritage Month in Kouga
SA Junior Surf Champs concludes in Jeffreys Bay
26 suspects nabbed near Thornhill
Action on day four of SA Junior Surfing Champs in JBay
TCS-WiFi covers the SA Junior Surfing Championships with free WiFi
Housing meeting to take place in Hankey
Catching up with top South African Skater Dlamini Dlamini
South African Surfing Champs moves into the final rounds of competition at JBay
Rain expected over the weekend in Jeffreys Bay
Dog virus outbreak at ‘alarming levels’
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
26 suspects nabbed near Thornhill

Jeffreys Bay – A total of 26 motorists were nabbed during a trilateral operation, among them two drunk drivers, on the N2 near Thornhill.

On Saturday, 28 September 2019, motorists that were travelling on the N2 stretch felt the sting of the law.

This is after a six-hour long operation resulted in 23 motorists receiving fines for traffic offences ranging from unroadworthy vehicles to driving a vehicle without a driving licence.

A total value of the fines issued was R18 400. A journey for two other motorists was cut short after they were nabbed for driving motor vehicles while under the influence of alcohol.

A 54-year-old motorist was arrested after police found khat inside his vehicle.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive