Have your say on Spectrum Policy

Uncategorized 9 September 2022

Through the recently gazetted proposed Spectrum Policy, government seeks to lower communication costs and bridge the connectivity divide that results in the exclusion of citizens from rural areas and under-served communities in the country.

Addressing members of the media on Thursday, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the policy also promotes small, medium and micro-enterprise (SMME) participation and emergence of new entrants to the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

It is also expected to speed up the rollout of new technologies, such as fifth-generation (5G) technology.

Ntshavheni said South Africa continues to experience connectivity divide resulting in perpetual exclusion of rural, remote and underserved communities in the country.

“By making spectrum available, we will enable the telecommunications sector to build resilient networks in all geographic locations of our country. Our commitment of economic inclusion through the participation of SMMEs in the ICT sector remains a priority.

“While we acknowledge that due to limitations in spectrum, it is not possible to license spectrum to all more than 400 ECNS and ECS license holders, of which majority are SMMEs, we must however continue with measures, which will ensure that ultimately SMMEs are included in the ICT sector, including on access to spectrum,” she said.

This Policy further supports the deployment and licensing of alternative infrastructure networks such as Wi-Fi and community networks as of extending access to spectrum.

“It also supports the introduction of spectrum for the state digital infrastructure company, which will aid in bridging the connectivity divide and the digital divide through facilitating SMME participation in the sector.

“Therefore, the intention is to create a policy framework that streamlines and eliminates any regulatory requirements that may impede the viability and sustainability for all who must participate in this sector,” the Minister said.

Ntshavheni said the country continues to experience shortage in allocation of spectrum for mobile services.

“We will therefore continue to actively advance and defend South Africa’s spectrum use in international fora, including advocating for additional spectrum allocation through the release of spectrum for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) in other bands,” the Minister said.

In addition to this, the government will continue to facilitate efficient utilisation of spectrum in order to benefit from the adoption of the latest and most advanced technologies such as 5G and others.

The draft Next Generation Spectrum Policy, Government Gazette No: 46873, has been published inviting interested persons to submit written submissions in relation to the spectrum policy in not less than 30 days from 01 September 2020 date of the notice.

