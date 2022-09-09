Apply to host an event in Kouga during the Festive Season

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
NOTICE NUMBER: 144/2022
DEPARTMENT PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM
DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS TO STAGE EVENTS DURING THE FESTIVE
SEASON: 01 DECEMBER 2022 – 8 JANUARY 2023
This notice serves to inform all event organizers, companies and individuals who plan to
stage events in the Kouga Municipality region during the festive season that the cut-off
date for submission of such applications is Monday, 31st of October 2022 at 12:00.
No applications for events planned for 1 December 2022 – 08 January 2023 submitted after
the cut-off date will be considered.
Application forms can be obtained via the following channels:
1. The Municipal Website at www.kouga.gov.za
2. Requested via email from [email protected]
3. The LED & Tourism Department, Room 24, 16 Woltemade Street, Jeffreys Bay.
Please submit your application form and all compliance documents via email to
[email protected] and copy [email protected]
Kindly note that sending an application does not guarantee permission. The approvals
are granted by the Kouga Events Management Committee and the applicant may be
required to make a presentation.
For more information on the events application process or compliance guidelines, kindly
contact the Local Economic Development & Tourism Unit (LED): Events Officer, Ms. L
Campher on 078 943 2795 / 042 200 2200 or via email:
To: [email protected] and Cc: [email protected]
D. DE JAGER
DEPUTY MUNICIPAL MANAGER